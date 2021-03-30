A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $488.29

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.29 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.89). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81), with a volume of 177,597 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 488.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £583.67 million and a PE ratio of 27.86.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.