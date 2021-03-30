A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin Sells 2,000 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. 11,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

