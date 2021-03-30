AAX Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,812.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $8,812.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,972.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

