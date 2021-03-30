AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $144.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $8,264,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

