AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABCL stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,086,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

