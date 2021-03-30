AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ABCL stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,086,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.
