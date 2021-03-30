AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.
