AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

