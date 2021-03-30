AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $55.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 107.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABCL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $153,086,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

