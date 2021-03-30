Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,377,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

