ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,503.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

