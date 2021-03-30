AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Down 5.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 1,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,017,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.
About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
