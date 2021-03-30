AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Down 5.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 1,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,017,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AC Immune by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.