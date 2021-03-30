Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 2.70-2.95 EPS.

ASO stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 4,873,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $28.00.

In other news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

