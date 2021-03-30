Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $25.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 7,618 shares.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

