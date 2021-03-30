Academy Sports and Outdoors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 2,762 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,904,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 55,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

