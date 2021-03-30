Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

