Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Holdings Cut by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433,023 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,707. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,445. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $988.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

