Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.