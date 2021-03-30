Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.53 and a 200-day moving average of $246.65. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

