Access Industries Holdings Llc Buys 2,127,659 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DOCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,778. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

About DigitalOcean

There is no company description available for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.