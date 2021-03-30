Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Acciona stock remained flat at $$164.55 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. Acciona has a twelve month low of $86.49 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

