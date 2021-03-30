Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Up 20%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) rose 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 304,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 221,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$92.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

