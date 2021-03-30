Achain Market Capitalization Hits $17.85 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,438.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

