Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells A$47,203.73 in Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 27,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24), for a total transaction of A$47,203.73 ($33,716.95).

Barry Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acorn Capital Investment Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Barry Fairley sold 60,000 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$91,320.00 ($65,228.57).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.