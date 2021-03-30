Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,856,000 after buying an additional 117,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 865,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 101,982 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,406,000 after purchasing an additional 313,676 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

