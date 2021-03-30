Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.29 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.29 million and $10.24 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.01 or 0.03132149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.93 or 0.00334134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.74 or 0.00902214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00421180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00363596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00262424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.