Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

