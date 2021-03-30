AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -577.24. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

