AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Hits $161.72 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $161.72 million and $32.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,011.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

