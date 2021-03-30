adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $156.30 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

