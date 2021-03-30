Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Up 6.3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.34. Approximately 9,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.