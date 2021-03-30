Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $535.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $469.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

