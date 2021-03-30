Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $469.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.