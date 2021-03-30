Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.