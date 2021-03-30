Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $7,148.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,792 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

