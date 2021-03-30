Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,379 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.2% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.43% of Advance Auto Parts worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.49. 3,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

