Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.10. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 649 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.