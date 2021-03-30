Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 447 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 13.2% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $608.00 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $627.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.