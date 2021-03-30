Advisor Partners LLC Buys 3,004 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 422,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 106,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,708,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.