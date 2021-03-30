Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

