Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

