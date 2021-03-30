Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

