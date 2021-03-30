Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.33 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average is $243.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

