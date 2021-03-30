Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.