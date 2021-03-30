Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

