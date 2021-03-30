Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 457,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Waste Management by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.90 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.