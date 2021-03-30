Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 369,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.62 and a 12 month high of $399.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

