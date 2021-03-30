Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after acquiring an additional 903,745 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after acquiring an additional 446,069 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

