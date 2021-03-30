Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

