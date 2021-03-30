Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,562 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

