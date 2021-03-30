Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,408 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Chevron by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

NYSE CVX opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

