Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADYEY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 154,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

